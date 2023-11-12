Home / India News / One dead, several injured in stampede at Gujarat's Surat railway station

One dead, several injured in stampede at Gujarat's Surat railway station

ANI
Representative Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 6:52 AM IST
The Minister of State for Railways, Darshana Jardosh, met with those injured due to the stampede at Surat railway station in Gujarat.

One person was killed and three others were injured after a stampede occurred at Surat railway station.

According to the officials, the stampede occurred due to huge crowd of people at the railway station who had to board different trains to travel to their native places.

Superintendent of Police Western Railway Vadodara Division, Sarojini Kumari, said that the injured have been shifted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment.

During the festive season, the railways run special trains so that outstation people can travel to their native places. These special trains attract a large number of passengers at the station, which sometimes turns chaotic, leading to stampedes.

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 6:52 AM IST

