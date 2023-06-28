Home / India News / 6 dead and 15 injured while pulling iron chariot during Ulta Rath Yatra

6 dead and 15 injured while pulling iron chariot during Ulta Rath Yatra

A celebration of the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' festival in Tripura's Unakoti district ended in tragedy when a fire broke out causing multiple deaths and injuries

Chariots of of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and goddess Subhadra reach the Singhdwar, ahead of the Rath Yatra festival, in Puri (Photo: PTI)

Six people lost their lives and 15 others sustained injuries in a tragic incident that took place during the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' festival of Lord Jagannath in Tripura's Unakoti district. The incident occurred in the Kumarghat area at approximately 4.30 pm.

The 'Ulta Rath Yatra' festival is celebrated to commemorate the return of the revered deities, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath, to their sacred abode, occurring one week after the Rath Yatra.

During the festive celebrations, a significant number of people were joyfully pulling the Rath, a chariot constructed from iron. Unfortunately, the Rath accidentally came into contact with a high-tension wire carrying a voltage of 133kv, resulting in a devastating fire.

According to the police, six individuals lost their lives immediately, while 15 others sustained burn injuries. The injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital, and their conditions are reported to be critical according to a report by PTI.

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his condolences for the loss of lives caused by this tragic incident.

He wrote in a tweet, “In a tragic incident, several devotees have lost their lives & some other people sustained injuries due to electrocution during Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat today. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy. In this difficult time, the State Government stands by the side of the affected families.”

In a tragic incident, several devotees have lost their lives & some other people sustained injuries due to electrocution during Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat today.

My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their near and dear ones in the tragedy.

In this… — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) June 28, 2023
 

CM Saha is currently headed to Kumarghat from Agartala to inspect the place of occurrence where several people have lost their lives in a tragic incident today.

(With inputs from agencies)

