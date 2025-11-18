Home / India News / One more Karnataka woman among Indians killed in Saudi bus accident

One more Karnataka woman among Indians killed in Saudi bus accident

According to officials, the deceased woman was identified as Rahmat Bee of Mailur CMC Colony

Accident, road accident
On Monday, the state government officials confirmed the death of Abdul Gani Shirahatti (55) from Hubballi in the tragedy | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Bidar (Karnataka)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
An 80-year-old woman from Bidar in Karnataka was among the Indian Umrah pilgrims killed near Saudi Arabia's Madina, after their bus collided with an oil tanker, officials here said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the deceased woman was identified as Rahmat Bee of Mailur CMC Colony here.

She had gone to Saudi Arabia via Hyderabad, officials said, adding that they are in touch with concerned authorities and family members.

On Monday, the state government officials confirmed the death of Abdul Gani Shirahatti (55) from Hubballi in the tragedy.

At least 45 Indians, the majority of them Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad, were killed in Saudi Arabia's Madina after their bus collided with an oil tanker, officials in Telangana said on Monday.

However, officials in New Delhi familiar with the development maintained that 42 persons were killed in the accident.

Topics :Saudi ArabiaRoad Accidents

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

