SC issues notices to Centre, CBI, ED, and Anil Ambani on PIL alleging fraud

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, CBI, ED, Anil Ambani and others on a PIL seeking a court-monitored probe into alleged massive banking and corporate fraud involving Reliance Communications (RCOM), its group companies and their promoter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for PIL petitioner and former Union secretary E A S Sarma, and sought the replies within three weeks.

The bench has now posted the PIL for further hearing after three weeks.

Bhushan alleged that the probe agencies are not investigating the alleged complicity of banks and their officials in the huge banking fraud. He sought a direction to the CBI and the ED to file respective status reports with regard to the probe against banks and their officials in the case.