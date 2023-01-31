Best of BS Opinion: Beyond the Yatra, the everywhere retail, and more

-
Rahul Gandhi ended his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on Monday after 134 days spent traversing 12 states, clocking nearly 4,000 km and meeting thousands of Indians.
The key question is whether the Yatra has injected sufficient credibility into the Congress, which has suffered debilitating electoral reverses and infighting since 2014, to present it as a viable national alternative to the BJP or a plausible platform to unite opposition parties. Though the Yatra has undeniably buried Rahul’s “Pappu” image the gains to the Congress are unclear yet, says the top edit. Read it here
Tue, January 31 2023.
