Best of BS Opinion: Beyond the Yatra, the everywhere retail, and more

Education challenges of employment
Business Standard

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi ended his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar on Monday after 134 days spent traversing 12 states, clocking nearly 4,000 km and meeting thousands of Indians.

The key question is whether the Yatra has injected sufficient credibility into the Congress, which has suffered debilitating electoral reverses and infighting since 2014, to present it as a viable national alternative to the BJP or a plausible platform to unite opposition parties. Though the Yatra has undeniably buried Rahul’s “Pappu” image the gains to the Congress are unclear yet, says the top edit. Read it here

In other views:

The second edit says India’s move to seek modification of the six decades-old Indus Water Treaty needs to be viewed strictly in the context of Pakistan’s constant “intransigence” by raising repeated, often pointless, objections to development projects on the Indian side that do not violate the World Bank-brokered treaty. Read it here

K P Krishnan says India should leverage its Presidency of G20 to argue for globalisation and a rules-based global economic order. Read it here

Indrajit Gupta predicts that the convergence between offline and online retail could reach a tipping point in 2023. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“We believe India's future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation”

Hindenburg’s response to Adani group’s rebuttal

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 06:30 IST

