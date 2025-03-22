Only 6% urban homes receive safe tap water, most rely on filtration: Survey

A survey released on World Water Day highlights a concerning issue in urban India — only 6 per cent of surveyed households receive water of drinkable quality directly from their local municipal bodies. The study, conducted by LocalCircles, further reveals that a staggering 62 per cent of urban households rely on some form of modern filtration mechanism, such as water purifiers, reverse osmosis (RO) systems, or boiling, to make their water safe for consumption.

The survey, which collected over 30,000 responses from households across 302 districts, underscores the persistent challenges related to water quality in urban India. Around 66 per cent respondents were men, and 34 per cent were women. Around 43 per cent respondents were from Tier-I, 25 per cent from Tier-II, and 32 per cent respondents were from Tier-III, IV and V districts.

Water quality perception among households

When asked about the quality of piped water supplied to their homes, only 30 per cent of urban households rated it as "good," while 14 per cent said it was "very good". Meanwhile, 30 per cent described it as "average", 21 per cent found it "poor", and 7 per cent rated it as "very poor". Alarmingly, 12 per cent of respondents reported that they do not have access to piped water at all.

These results suggest that while urban India has made significant strides in ensuring piped water access, a large proportion of households continue to struggle with inconsistent quality.

Widespread dependence on water filtration

Given the widespread concerns about water safety, a majority of urban households have turned to additional filtration methods. The survey found that:

-31 per cent use a water purifier

Also Read

-31 per cent rely on RO systems

-14 per cent boil water before consumption

-3 per cent use chlorination, alum, or other minerals

-3 per cent use clay vessels for natural filtration

-6 per cent do not need to purify their water, as they believe it is safe

Additionally, a small segment of the population depends on bottled water, with 3 per cent stating they purchase bottled water for drinking and cooking.

Gaps in piped water infrastructure

The findings align with the first-ever "Pey Jal Survekshan" (drinking water survey), conducted by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which assessed 485 cities. The survey revealed that only 46 municipalities achieved a 100 per cent pass rate for water quality tests. This is concerning, given that India has over 4,000 cities and towns, including 300 with populations exceeding 100,000.

Furthermore, a 2018 report from NITI Aayog had warned that nearly 200,000 people die annually in India due to inadequate access to safe water, and projected that 600 million Indians may face water stress by 2030.

Government efforts and challenges

The central government has taken significant steps through the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), launched in 2019, to provide tap water connections to rural households. According to government data, as of October 2024, over 78 per cent of rural households (152 million households) now have access to tap water.

However, urban water quality remains a critical challenge, requiring stronger enforcement of purification standards at treatment plants and stricter monitoring of municipal supply lines.

The Union Budget 2025-26 has allocated ₹74,226 crore to the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, with a major portion directed toward JJM. The programme, extended until 2028, will focus on improving infrastructure quality and maintaining rural piped water supply through the "Jan Bhagidari" (people’s participation) model.