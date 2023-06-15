Home / India News / Only winnable candidates should get tickets, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Only winnable candidates should get tickets, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on said the Congress should give tickets only to "winnable" candidates in the state and asserted that the tickets should be decided two months before the elections

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Only winnable candidates should get tickets, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said the Congress should give tickets only to "winnable" candidates in the state and asserted that the tickets should be decided two months before the elections.

He also said that one should have patience to be successful in politics.

Gehlot was addressing the state executive meeting of Rajasthan Youth Congress here.

Calling upon the office bearers and leaders of the Youth Congress to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections, he said, Keep it in mind if you want to move forward... If the party takes a decision (to not give ticket)...(you) would feel sad (but) in such moment one who keeps patience and goes on, then he becomes successful in politics.

The assembly elections are to be held in the state later this year.

Advocating for giving tickets to "jitau" or winnable candidates only, Gehlot said that the party should decide the candidates two months before the elections so that they can work harder in their respective constituencies.

Gehlot said, "If we want to win the elections, then only the winnable candidates should be given tickets.

We have also told (state in-charge Sukhjinder Randhawa) that two months before the elections, it should be decided who will get the tickets...even the leaders get tired of roaming on the streets of Delhi at the time of elections, the chief minister said.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders were also present in the programme.

Also Read

IND vs NZ series: How to buy India vs New Zealand 1st ODI tickets online

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

Decision will be taken in party's interest: Cong Prez on Gehlot, Pilot

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: A step-by-step guide to buy tickets to the match

MCD invites e-tenders for allotment of 64 authorised parking lots for 3 yrs

India, Australia add 15 new areas for talks on comprehensive trade deal

Prepared to provide uninterrupted electricity for paddy sowing: Punjab CM

Framing new tourism policy to promote lesser-known places: Himachal CM

Public procurement from GeM portal may cross Rs 50,000 cr during April-June

Topics :rajasthanAshok Gehlot

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story