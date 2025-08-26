Operation Kalanemi: Over 4K verifications, 300 arrests made in Uttarakhand

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Operation Kalanemi is making significant progress across Uttarakhand, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Monday.

According to the statement, this comprehensive campaign is tightening the noose on those anti-social elements who were hiding their identity and doing fraud and playing with religious sentiments.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, the police and administration have so far verified more than 4000 people in the state, out of which more than 300 people have been arrested, the statement said.

The initiative demonstrates that the Dhami government will not tolerate activities that undermine the spiritual and cultural fabric of Devbhoomi.

The campaign has been most effective in districts where outside elements had been active. Haridwar has seen 2,300 verifications and 162 arrests, Dehradun 865 verifications and 113 arrests, and Udham Singh Nagar 167 verifications with 17 arrests. Apart from this, the campaign is also going on continuously in other parts of the state. This strict working style of Chief Minister Dhami has made it clear that those involved in any kind of illegalactivity or, fraud by hiding identity or playing with religious sentiments in Devbhoomi will not be spared, the statement said.