Home / India News / Operation Kalanemi: Over 4K verifications, 300 arrests made in Uttarakhand

Under the leadership of CM Dhami, the police and administration have so far verified more than 4000 people in the state, out of which more than 300 people have been arrested, the statement said

Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand CM
This decisive leadership of CM Dhami is further strengthening the sense of trust and security among the people of the state (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 9:59 AM IST
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Operation Kalanemi is making significant progress across Uttarakhand, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Monday.

According to the statement, this comprehensive campaign is tightening the noose on those anti-social elements who were hiding their identity and doing fraud and playing with religious sentiments.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami, the police and administration have so far verified more than 4000 people in the state, out of which more than 300 people have been arrested, the statement said.

The initiative demonstrates that the Dhami government will not tolerate activities that undermine the spiritual and cultural fabric of Devbhoomi.

The campaign has been most effective in districts where outside elements had been active. Haridwar has seen 2,300 verifications and 162 arrests, Dehradun 865 verifications and 113 arrests, and Udham Singh Nagar 167 verifications with 17 arrests.

Apart from this, the campaign is also going on continuously in other parts of the state. This strict working style of Chief Minister Dhami has made it clear that those involved in any kind of illegalactivity or, fraud by hiding identity or playing with religious sentiments in Devbhoomi will not be spared, the statement said.

A Bangladeshi citizen has also been arrested under this campaign in Dehradun, who was living here, hiding his identity.

This decisive leadership of CM Dhami is further strengthening the sense of trust and security among the people of the state.

Earlier in July, Uttarakhand Police questioned 1,250 suspects amid a continuous verification drive under Operation Kalanemi, launched to nab fraudulent religious leaders, a police official said.

Inspector General of Uttarakhand, Nilesh Anand Bharne, told ANI, "Uttarakhand Police is conducting a continuous verification drive to interrogate the suspects. The police have questioned 1,250 suspects."

The police official said that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched Operation Kalanemi to maintain the religious and cultural sanctity of the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :UttarakhandArrestIdentity theft

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

