Home / Finance / News / Sitharaman calls for global AI regulation modelled on cryptocurrency

Sitharaman calls for global AI regulation modelled on cryptocurrency

Speaking in Milan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a single-country approach to AI regulation risks failure as technology transcends national boundaries

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaks, during an India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD), at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) in central London, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has called for a global understanding to decide on a regulatory framework for artificial intelligence (AI), on the lines of cryptocurrency, since technology does not know borders.
 
“AI and regulations are going to be an issue for all of us to understand and take forward. It cannot also be that a country decides to handle AI through a certain regulatory framework as though it is independent of all other countries,” the finance minister said. 
 
Speaking at the plenary session of the NEXT Milan Forum on Balancing Economic and Climate Resilience at Aula Magna, Bocconi University, Milan, Italy, on Tuesday, Sitharaman said that AI was a developing area and the regulations were also evolving.
 
 
She said that unless they are equally endowed with technology and up to date, regulators run the risk of falling behind the curve rather than staying on top of it. 

The FM, while welcoming the conclusion of India–UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations, spoke on bilateral trade agreements becoming the order of the day.
 
“It is necessary that countries in the process of expanding their trade conclude agreements, and it is through that route that we can widen the export basket for ourselves,” she said. 
 
Sitharaman highlighted that India’s democracy can serve as a dividend only if citizens are trained, made market-ready, and endowed enough to seize opportunities in the areas that are national priorities.
 
“We are focusing on the digital economy. We are focusing on artificial intelligence. We are focusing on making sure that deep tech also grows faster,” the FM said.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

