Operation Sindoor: Schools closed in border areas of J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan

In the wake of ‘ Operation Sindoor ’, schools along the border areas in several states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan, have been closed.

According to news report, government officials said educational institutions in all five border districts of Jammu will remain closed on Wednesday in the wake of the prevailing situation in the region. In a post on X, Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar said, “In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today.”

Schools in Punjab’s Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Gurdaspur, and Amritsar have also been closed as tensions escalate between the two neighbouring countries. Schools in Pathankot will remain shut for the next 72 hours, officials said in an order issued by the Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner.

In Rajasthan, the schools have been closed in the four border districts, including Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, and Barmer. Citing officials, PTI noted, “all government and private schools have been closed in Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer and Barmer districts as a precautionary measure.”

ALSO READ: 'India exercised its right to respond to terror': Govt on Operation Sindoor Following Operation Sindoor, western districts in Rajasthan are on alert as the state shares approximately 1,070 km-long border with Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor

ALSO READ: For sons, fathers, husbands: Pahalgam victims' kin laud Operation Sindoor On the intervening night of May 6 and May 7, the Indian armed forces launched missile strikes at nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These strikes were carried out in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack , which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Reactions to missile strikes

Following Operation Sindoor, leaders from the prominent political parties extended support to the Centre and hailed the Indian armed forces for their response to Pakistan. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Asaduddin Owaisi are among those who hailed Operation Sindoor.

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, 26 civilians were gunned down at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, J&K. The attack invited condemnation from several world leaders, who extended their support to India in its fight against terrorism. Following the attack, diplomatic ties between the two neighbours have been downgraded, and tensions have been escalating since then.

India and Pakistan also suspended crucial agreements, including the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and the Simla Agreement. Instagram accounts of several Pakistani celebrities have also been blocked in India and over 15 Pakistani YouTube channels, accused of spreading misinformation have also been blocked in the country.

[With PTI inputs]