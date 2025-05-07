Home / India News / Beginning of justice for Pahalgam victims, says RSS on 'Operation Sindoor'

Beginning of justice for Pahalgam victims, says RSS on 'Operation Sindoor'

The military strikes were conducted under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday said Operation Sindoor was the beginning of justice for the Pahalgam terror strike victims.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

"Beginning of justicefor the victims of PahalgamBehining --'Operation Sindoor', Justice served. Nation supports," RSS national media and publicity department head Sunil Ambekar said in a post in X.

"Jai Hind. Long live mother India," he added.

The military strikes were conducted under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

The nine targets struck under 'Operation Sindoor', four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, were chosen by the IAF after receiving intelligence inputs about terror camps operating under the guise of health centres to evade detection at these sites, officials said on Wednesday.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

