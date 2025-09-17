Indian Railways introduces new online booking rule from Oct 1, know more

IRCTC new train ticket rule 2025: A significant modification to the online reservation ticket booking process has been announced by Indian Railways. Passengers using the A significant modification to the online reservation ticket booking process has been announced by Indian Railways. Passengers using the IRCTC website or mobile app to book general reserved tickets during the first fifteen minutes of the opening window will be required to use Aadhaar authentication as of October 1, 2025. The action aims to ensure equitable access to legitimate travellers and prevent abuse of the reservation system.

Officials explained that reservations at railway counters will continue to be accepted at the same time. Additionally, the current 10-minute limit that prohibits authorised agents from reserving tickets for opening day will remain in place.

Zonal Railways has been instructed to provide explicit recommendations for a seamless implementation, while the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) and IRCTC have been urged to adapt their systems appropriately. What is the IRCTC new train ticket rule 2025? In order to minimise disruption, passengers are encouraged to link their Aadhaar numbers with their IRCTC accounts well in advance of October 1. 60 days before the trip date, the public reservation booking window is open every day from 12:20 AM to 11:45 PM. Booking rail tickets has previously been connected to Aadhaar authentication. In order to purchase Tatkal tickets online, Indian Railways required passengers to have IRCTC accounts that were authenticated by Aadhaar in July 2025. The IRCTC website and mobile app did not allow users to book Tatkal tickets without Aadhaar authentication.

The process of the ‘new IRCTC train ticket rule’ For instance, the booking window for the Shiv Ganga Express, which runs from New Delhi to Varanasi on November 15, will open at 12:20 AM on September 16. Only those having IRCTC accounts that have been validated by Aadhaar will be able to purchase tickets for this train between 12:20 and 12:35 in the morning. During this crucial 15-minute window, when demand is usually at peak, anyone without Aadhaar authentication will not be able to make any reservations. Why was IRCTC's new train ticket rule imposed? There is a spike in demand for train tickets around wedding seasons and key festivals like Diwali, Chhath Puja, and Holi, particularly when the booking window begins 60 days before the trip date.