Nitish transfers ₹802 cr to 1.64 mn workers' accounts on Vishwakarma Puja

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced the transfer of around ₹802 crore to the accounts of 16.4 lakh construction workers under an annual scheme, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja.

The state government will also launch a web portal of the Mukhyamantri Pratigya Yojna' on the occasion, which also coincides with the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assembly polls are due in Bihar later this year.

Today is the day of worship of Lord Vishwakarma (Vishwakarma Puja), the divine architect of the universe, and it is also the birthday of PM Narendra Modi jee. The PM is tirelessly working with complete dedication for the upliftment of the country and its citizens without stopping or getting tired.