Home / India News / Nitish transfers ₹802 cr to 1.64 mn workers' accounts on Vishwakarma Puja

The state government will also launch a web portal of the Mukhyamantri Pratigya Yojna' on the occasion

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 11:44 AM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday announced the transfer of around ₹802 crore to the accounts of 16.4 lakh construction workers under an annual scheme, on the occasion of Vishwakarma Puja.

The state government will also launch a web portal of the Mukhyamantri Pratigya Yojna' on the occasion, which also coincides with the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Assembly polls are due in Bihar later this year.

Today is the day of worship of Lord Vishwakarma (Vishwakarma Puja), the divine architect of the universe, and it is also the birthday of PM Narendra Modi jee. The PM is tirelessly working with complete dedication for the upliftment of the country and its citizens without stopping or getting tired.

It is a happy coincidence that today, funds are being transferred to the accounts of workers under the Bihar Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Kumar said in a post on X.

A total of around ₹802.46 crore is being directly transferred to the accounts of 16.4 lakh construction workers under the Annual Clothing Assistance Scheme, he said.

We have been working from the beginning to bring the people of the lowest rung of society into the mainstream. The contribution of our worker brothers and sisters is invaluable in the way the state is touching new dimensions of progress in various fields. The government will continue to work for their development, Kumar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nitish KumarBiharBihar government

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

