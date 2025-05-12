PM Narendra Modi begins first address to nation after Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8 pm today (12 May). This will be his first address after the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' in retaliation against the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

While no details have been disclosed regarding his address, it is expected that the Prime Minister will brief the nation on the military operation launched in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Prime Minister’s address will follow the proposed talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan regarding the ongoing tension between the two neighbours. On Sunday (May 11), PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and the chiefs of the three services at his residence in New Delhi.

Since the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, PM Modi has been holding regular meetings with the chiefs of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, along with the Chief of Defence Staff and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Earlier today (12 May), India’s Armed Forces held another comprehensive press briefing on Operation Sindoor. During the briefing, Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai (Director General Military Operations), Vice Admiral AN Pramod (Director General Naval Operations), and Air Marshal AK Bharti (Director General Air Operations) confirmed that the Indian strikes had destroyed 11 air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on its military capabilities. The Army also clarified that, contrary to Pakistan’s claims, all of India’s military bases are secure, fully operational, and prepared to counter any threat against the country.

The Army reiterated that Operation Sindoor, which is still ongoing, is targeted solely at terrorists and not the Pakistani military. It was also revealed that over 100 terrorists have been killed during the operation. The Army added that the cost would be severe should Pakistan violate the military understanding.