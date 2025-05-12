'Very unfortunate': Shashi Tharoor on Trump's India-Pak 'mediation' claim

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday, May 11, criticised US President Donald Trump 's claim of mediating the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, stating that the situation was more about constructive diplomatic efforts than formal mediation.

Trump had announced on May 10 evening that the US had played a mediating role in securing a "full and immediate ceasefire" between the two neighbours. Shortly after, both India and Pakistan confirmed that they had reached a ceasefire understanding.

ALSO READ: Congress urges Centre to clarify third-party mediation in Kashmir issue Tharoor said the sequence of events was highly unusual. “I think that's a very unfortunate way of proceeding. I have certainly never seen anything like that in international diplomacy,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP told NDTV.

The comment came hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pointed out that Trump had first communicated the ceasefire in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Diplomatic calls not the same as mediation': Tharoor

Tharoor highlighted that foreign ministers from both countries had been actively engaging with international counterparts over recent days, but insisted this did not amount to a formal request for mediation.

Also Read

“Let me be blunt about it... Jaishankar spoke to Secretary Rubio. Then he (Rubio) spoke with the foreign minister of Pakistan. These kinds of contacts were going on throughout these three or four days of the conflict. But that doesn't mean that India was requesting mediation,” Tharoor said.

ALSO READ: Pakistan breached military agreement hours after it was reached, says MEA The Congress leader said that India’s military operations were focused on punishing terrorist elements in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Peace is essential. I am very glad, India never wanted a long-term war. India wanted to teach terrorists a lesson, I believe that lesson has been taught. The other details are awaited,” he told news agency ANI.

The agreement to halt hostilities reportedly followed a call between Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations, Major General Kashif Abdullah, and his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, on May 10.

India reiterates readiness despite ceasefire

During a press briefing on the same day, Indian military officials confirmed that they would adhere to the ceasefire agreement while remaining on high alert.

ALSO READ: 'No religious sites targeted': India counters Pakistan's false narrative “While we will be adhering to the understanding that has been reached today, that is the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. We remain fully prepared and never vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland,” said Commodore Raghu R Nair.

He further added, “Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response. We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in defence of the nation.”