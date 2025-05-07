Nationwide mock drills begin; Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata test crisis readiness

A nationwide civil defence mock drill commenced on Wednesday, just hours after India carried out airstrikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. This large-scale preparedness exercise — held across 244 districts — marks the first of its kind in decades and comes under the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The MHA stated that the exercise aims to assess the country’s readiness to respond to emergencies, particularly in light of the current geopolitical climate. States participating in the drill include Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and key border states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Drills held across Delhi-NCR, including schools

In the national capital, mock drills were conducted at various public locations and schools following the Home Ministry’s orders. Sites included King's Court in GK-2, Khan Market, DLF Capital Greens in Moti Nagar, and Sahyog Apartments in East Delhi.

ALSO READ: Mock drills in Delhi today: Complete list of areas and what you need to do Students and teachers actively participated in the safety drills, practicing evacuation procedures, taking cover under desks, and switching off electrical devices during mock alerts. At Amity School, Saket, Principal Divya Bhatia shared that the drill began at 8:45 am following a morning assembly briefing.

"We explained the purpose of the mock drill and the steps students needed to follow. After the briefing, we conducted the drill so they could understand the process in a hands-on manner," she said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

At 4 pm, a mock drill was carried out at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

In Noida, a coordinated emergency simulation was held at the Botanical Garden metro station, involving the local police, Civil Defence, and CISF personnel. The exercise aimed to test the effectiveness of emergency responses in a real-time setting.

Mock drill in Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, a mock drill was conducted at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where security agencies, the bomb squad, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed as part of the nationwide initiative.

Mock drills across West Bengal

In West Bengal’s Siliguri, a civil defence drill was held at a school, where students and teachers received training on responding to crisis situations.

Four private schools in Kolkata — DPS Ruby Park, La Martiniere for Boys, La Martiniere for Girls, and Future Foundation School — held evacuation drills on Wednesday. These were conducted under the supervision of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) based on government instructions.

A spokesperson from La Martiniere told PTI, "The entire exercise took place within 30 minutes, to make students well-versed about procedures required in case of an emergency. Students were very enthusiastic and eager to participate in the exercise."

Mock drill across Maharashtra

Mumbai saw multiple drills across key locations. At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police executed 'Operation Abhyaas', a national exercise intended to assess readiness against emerging threats.

A similar drill took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), where teams responded to mock bomb threats, medical emergencies, and crowd control situations.

Another drill in Mumbai’s Cross Maidan began with emergency sirens, followed by civil defence personnel providing aid and simulating crisis management scenarios.

Mock drill in Visakhapatnam

ALSO READ: 'India exercised its right to respond to terror': Govt on Operation Sindoor In Visakhapatnam, the NCC led a comprehensive mock drill focusing on disaster response, covering scenarios such as fire outbreaks, evacuations, and natural calamities.

Mock drill across India: Timings and locations

Drills across the country were largely scheduled to begin at 4 pm on Wednesday.

-Delhi: Drill conducted from 4 pm to 7 pm.

-Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh: Scheduled for 4 pm at the Reserve Police Lines

-Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: A district-wide blackout is planned from 8 pm to 8:10 pm, with DM Avinash Singh urging residents to turn off all electrical devices.

-Kerala: Drills in all 14 districts began at 4 pm, according to official sources.

-Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh: An air raid simulation at Kotha Jalaripeta began at 4 pm, followed by a blackout at 7 pm in both Kotha Jalaripeta and Oxygen Towers.

-Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Sirens were activated at 4 pm across five major sites, including Dhara Police Chowki and the District Magistrate Complex.

-Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu: Emergency preparedness drills were carried out at Madras Atomic Power Station and Chennai Port Trust from 4 pm to 4:30 pm.

(With agency inputs)