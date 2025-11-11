Home / India News / Agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy: PM Modi on Delhi blast

Agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy: PM Modi on Delhi blast

PM Modi made these remarks during his two-day visit to Bhutan. His remarks come a day after the national capital witnessed a high-intensity blast near the Red Fort area

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
Modi, who is visiting Bhutan to attend the Fourth King's 70th birthday and peace festival, said that he was in contact with the agencies throughout last night, which were engaged in investigating the incident | Photo: X@BJP4India
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:44 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that all those responsible for the blast near Red Fort in Delhi will be brought to justice, adding that the investigation agencies will "get to the very bottom of this conspiracy".
 
PM Modi made these remarks during his two-day visit to Bhutan. His remarks come a day after the national capital witnessed a high-intensity blast near the Red Fort area, leaving at least 12 dead and 20 injured.
 
Addressing the Changlimethang Celebration Ground in Thimphu, PM Modi said, "Today, I have come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has grieved everyone's hearts. I understand the pain of the affected families. Today, the entire country stands with them." 
 
Modi, who is visiting Bhutan to attend the Fourth King's 70th birthday and peace festival, said that he was in contact with the agencies throughout last night, which were engaged in investigating the incident.  
Here's what has happened so far:
 
Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Delhi Defence Dialogue and said those responsible for the blast will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances. Expressing his condolences to the families of the victims, he said, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives in the tragic accident that occurred in Delhi yesterday. I pray to God to grant strength and solace to the bereaved families in this hour of deep grief." He further added, "I wish to assure my fellow citizens that the country’s leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry into the incident. The findings of the investigation will soon be made public. I want to firmly assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances."
 
Home Minister Amit Shah also chaired a security review meeting today with senior officials, including Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, and NIA Director General Sadanand Vasant Date. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat attended the meeting virtually.  
Security has been ramped up in the national capital and other cities as well, with the Red Fort being shut for visitors for the next three days and the Lal Quila metro station being shut for today. 
 
The Delhi Police, on Tuesday, registered a case under Sections 16,18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and various sections of the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita in connection with the blast. 
 
Teams of the Delhi Police are also conducting raids in several areas of the capital.
 

Topics :Narendra ModiRed FortDelhiBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

