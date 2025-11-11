Agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy: PM Modi on Delhi blast

Here's what has happened so far:

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Delhi Defence Dialogue and said those responsible for the blast will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances. Expressing his condolences to the families of the victims, he said, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those who lost their lives in the tragic accident that occurred in Delhi yesterday. I pray to God to grant strength and solace to the bereaved families in this hour of deep grief." He further added, "I wish to assure my fellow citizens that the country’s leading investigative agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry into the incident. The findings of the investigation will soon be made public. I want to firmly assure the nation that those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances."

Modi, who is visiting Bhutan to attend the Fourth King's 70th birthday and peace festival, said that he was in contact with the agencies throughout last night, which were engaged in investigating the incident.