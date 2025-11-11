Delhi schools till Class 5 to conduct classes in hybrid mode as AQI worsens
The Delhi government on Tuesday directed schools to conduct classes in hybrid mode for students up to Class 5 as air quality worsens in the national capital, PTI reported.
Earlier today, the Central government invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) after the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi rose to 425 and hovered in the "severe" category.
The report said that all government, government-aided, and recognised private schools under the DoE, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board have been instructed to immediately shift to hybrid mode, conducting classes both online and offline.
The official notice, issued by the Department of Education, Delhi, reads, "All Heads of Schools of Government, Government Aided, Unaided RecognizedPrivate Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board are directed to conduct classes in schools for children up to Class V in a Hybrid Mode i.e., both in physical and online mode (wherever online mode is feasible) with immediate effect until further orders."
This comes after the air quality index in the capital rose sharply from 362 on Monday to 425 on Tuesday morning due to calm winds, a stable atmosphere, and unfavourable weather conditions, which allowed pollutants to accumulate close to the surface.
Pollution levels in Delhi and its neighbouring areas have remained in the 'very poor' category. Despite the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) ramping up its anti-pollution measures, including the deployment of anti-smog guns and mechanical sweepers. ALSO READ: Grap Stage III implemented in Delhi: Here's what will be restricted
Grap Stage-III invoked in Delhi
Stage III of the Grap was enforced immediately today, under which the government has placed restrictions on some activities, which include:
- Ban on non-essential construction activities
- Total ban on demolition work
- Shutting down of stone crushers and mining activities
- Restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers, except for vehicles used by persons with disabilities
Apart from these, citizens are also urged to opt for public transport.
Grap Stage-II imposed in October
Earlier in October, the Delhi government imposed Stage II of the Grap, after the AQI level in the capital and its neighbouring regions touched 301-400. Stage II includes all the measures of Stage I, along with increased parking fees in several parts of the city and restrictions on pollution activities.
Factors such as adverse weather conditions, vehicle emissions, stubble burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources often drive Delhi-NCR’s air quality to dangerous levels, prompting the need for emergency measures such as Grap, particularly in the winter months.
