Congress trying to launch same product again and again: PM in Lok Sabha

: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, in his last speech in this Lok Sabha, took a swipe at the Opposition ahead of the 2024 general election, saying "they will sit there for more time to come". PM Modi, exuding confidence before a Lok Sabha election in less than three months, also mocked the Opposition for having "lost the will to fight".

PM Modi was in Parliament responding to the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's joint address last week.

Targeting the Opposition, PM Modi said, "I appreciate the Opposition's resolve to remain in the Opposition for a long time... The way you sat here [in government] for many decades, the same way you resolve to sit there [in Opposition]. The public will certainly give you its blessings."





"There are more capable leaders in Opposition, but they weren't allowed to come forward," said PM Modi, adding, "I see that many of you [Opposition] have even lost the courage to contest elections. Some seats were changed last time too, and I have heard that many people are looking to change their seats this time as well. I have also heard that many people now want to go to the Rajya Sabha instead of the Lok Sabha. They are looking for their paths by assessing the situation."

"They [Opposition] failed to fulfill their responsibility as Opposition. I have always said that the country needs a good Opposition," he said.

He added that "nearly more than 60 MPs have expressed their views on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. I thank all of them. I particularly appreciate the resolve taken by the Opposition. From their speech, my confidence and that of the country has become firm that they have decided to be there [on the Opposition benches] for long."



While slamming the Opposition, PM Modi said that "Congress always underestimated the people of India. It was Nehru ji's thinking that Indians were slow workers. It would have been good if some positive things had happened during this discussion, but you [Congress] disappointed the country. If they [Opposition] don't have faith in each other, how will they have faith in the people of the country?"



Taking potshots at the Opposition alliance, the prime minister said that there were evident signs that the "alignment" within the INDIA bloc had become dysfunctional. When there is a lack of trust among alliance partners, it raises concerns about their ability to foster trust at the national level."

PM Modi's jibe on Rahul Gandhi, cancel culture

In a veiled jibe at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently leading Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, PM Modi said, “Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai [In a bid to re-launch the same product, the shop of Congress is on the verge of being locked].”





#WATCH | PM Modi attacks Congress, Rahul Gandhi, says, "Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai..." — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

He further slammed Congress for promoting a ‘cancel culture’ in the Parliament. "Congress is caught up in cancel culture. If we say make in India, Congress says cancel; when we say vocal for local, Congress says cancel; when we say Atmanirbhar Bharat, Congress again says cancel. There is so much hate," he said.



"History is a witness to the fact that whenever Congress comes, it brings inflation with it," said PM Modi.

"In 1974, during an emergency, inflation was at 30 per cent, and two songs were superhits on inflation: 'Mehengai maar gayi' and 'Mehengai dayan khaaye jaye'. UPA's argument was very insensitive. They said if you can eat fancy ice cream, then don't cry over inflation. Our government has always kept inflation regulated. Despite two ongoing wars and the pandemic, inflation has been regulated," he added. PM Modi's guarantee in his third term

PM Modi also promised to make India the third-largest economy in his third term.

"India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the fifth largest economy and yet they [Congress] are silent. They had even lost the ability to dream...It is Modi’s guarantee that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power," said PM Modi.

"On the basis of the experience of 10 years of governance, looking at today's strong economy and the rapid speed with which India is progressing today, I can confidently say that in our third term, India will be the third largest economic power. This is Modi's guarantee," he added.



PM Modi also expressed his confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win 370 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a total of 405 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He further reiterated that the 'third tenure' of the BJP would lay a strong foundation for the progress to take place in the next 1,000 years.



What did PM Modi say on 'Nari Shakti'?

"From space to the Olympics, Sashastra Bal [armed forces] to Sansad [Parliament], the country has seen the empowerment of women," said PM Modi while hailing Nari Shakti in the nation.

"There is no sector where doors for the daughters of the country are closed. Earlier, women were told that it was time for marriage; now they are told how well they manage their professional and personal lives," PM Modi said, emphasising how things have changed for women in 'Amrit Kaal'.

Motion of Thanks

The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address began on Friday and will conclude today. This could be PM Modi's last address to the Lower House in the current Lok Sabha, with elections likely to be held in April-May.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present in the Lower House on the fourth day of the ongoing Budget Session.





ALSO READ: Unusual election year Budget signals PM Modi's sky-high confidence The last session will be of eight sittings spread over 10 days and is likely to conclude on February 9.



