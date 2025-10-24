Home / India News / Orange alert in 8 districts of Kerala as heavy rains cause disruptions

Orange alert in 8 districts of Kerala as heavy rains cause disruptions

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert in eight districts of the state for three hours from 7 am

An 'orange alert' denotes "very heavy" rainfall of 11 to 20 cm (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
Oct 24 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
Overnight heavy rains and strong winds brought down trees and power lines, damaging houses, vehicles and causing power and traffic disruptions in parts of Kerala.

The continuous rains also caused waterlogging in low-lying areas in many parts of the state and rise in water levels of various rivers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued an orange alert in eight districts of the state for three hours from 7 am.

It also predicted the likelihood of thunderstorms with moderate to intense spell of rainfall and maximum surface wind speeds reaching 50 kmph in gusts during the day in isolated places in the state.

An 'orange alert' denotes "very heavy" rainfall of 11 to 20 cm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kerala rains IMD weather forecast

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

