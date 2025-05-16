Our govt will bring modernisation plan for mandis: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that her government would bring a modernisation plan for mandis, a day after she visited the Azadpur Mandi.

"There are lack of facilities in mandis across Delhi. The previous AAP government did not do anything for providing facilities to mandis. There are many labourers and traders working here but there is no cleanliness and no safety," she charged.

Gupta alleged corruption in functioning of the mandis and promised to bring a modernisation plan for them.

"Our government will bring a modernisation plan for mandis. We will work towards making tight arrangements for security of these mandis," she told reporters.