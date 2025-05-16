Home / India News / Punjab police busts Pakistan based narco-smuggling module; 1 held

Punjab police busts Pakistan based narco-smuggling module; 1 held

The module was being operated by a UK-based drug handler, police said

Punjab police
Punjab Police on Friday said it has busted a Pakistan-based and ISI-controlled narco-smuggling module. File Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
Punjab Police on Friday said it has busted a Pakistan-based and ISI-controlled narco-smuggling module and arrested its Indian operative with 85 kg of heroin.

The module was being operated by a UK-based drug handler, police said.

"In the biggest drug seizure of 2025, @TarnTaranPolice busts a cross-border, #ISI-controlled-#Pakistan based narco-smuggling module operated by #UK-based drug handler Lalli and arrests his #India-based operative, Amarjot Singh @ Jota Sandhu, resident of Vill. Bhittewad, Amritsar Rural and recovers 85 Kg Heroin," Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X. 

ALSO READ: Punjab Police busts weapon-smuggling module with links to Pakistan, 1 held

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is Pakistan's military intelligence agency.

Yadav said Amarjot was receiving consignments from smugglers across the border and supplying drugs across Punjab. His residence served as a major stash point for the network, the police chief said.

DGP Yadav said an FIR has been registered and further investigations are ongoing to trace backward and forward linkages.

"We are actively pursuing leads and expect more arrests and recoveries in the coming days," he said.

Punjab Police remains unwavering in its war against drugs, "and such recoveries reaffirm our resolve to make Punjab drug-free", he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 16 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

