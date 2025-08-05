Home / India News / India Post to end Registered Post from Sept 1, merge with Speed Post

India Post to end Registered Post from Sept 1, merge with Speed Post

India Post will discontinue registered post service from September 1, merging it with Speed Post to improve delivery speed, tracking, and operational efficiency

India Post
The decision comes after a consistent drop in Registered Post usage over the years. | File Photo
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India Post has announced that it will discontinue its Registered Post service from September 1 as part of its modernisation initiative aimed at streamlining operations, according to a report by The Economic Times. The move will integrate Registered Post with the Speed Post network, marking the end of a service that has been in use for more than five decades.
 
Registered Post, which cost ₹25.96 plus ₹5 for every additional 20 grams, offered an economical option for many, especially in rural areas. In comparison, Speed Post charges begin at ₹41 for parcels up to 50 grams -- making it roughly 20-25 per cent more expensive. The price difference is expected to impact small businesses, farmers, and individuals in remote areas who depend on budget-friendly mailing options.

Directive issued for nationwide transition

The Secretary and Director General of Posts have issued instructions to all government offices, courts, educational institutions, and other bulk users to shift to Speed Post by the September deadline. The merger is aimed at offering faster delivery, enhanced tracking, and greater operational efficiency under the Speed Post system, which has been operational since 1986. 
 
The decision comes after a consistent drop in Registered Post usage over the years, largely due to the growth of digital communication and competition from private courier and e-commerce logistics services. Government data shows a 25 per cent decline in registered articles -- from 244.4 million in 2011-12 to 184.6 million in 2019–20.

Mixed reactions and wave of nostalgia

While Speed Post continues to offer delivery tracking and acknowledgment features, the end of Registered Post has stirred emotional reactions, particularly among senior citizens and rural populations. The service has long been trusted for its affordability, legal reliability, and ease of use.
 
Registered Post dates back to British rule and has historically played a crucial role in secure and legally recognised correspondence. Its services were widely relied upon by banks, universities, courts, and government bodies, with proof of dispatch and delivery often accepted in court. Its discontinuation marks not only a technological shift but also the end of a historically significant mode of communication.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Satyapal Malik, who oversaw Article 370 abrogation in J&K, dies at 79

LIVE news: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha resume proceedings amid oppn protests over SIR

West Bengal records 12% growth in GST collection for July: CM Mamata

Former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik dies at 79 after prolonged illness

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin lays foundation for 14 projects worth ₹17.65 cr

Topics :India NewsIndia PostPostal department

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story