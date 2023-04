Mumbai's share in overall kitty remains highest, but down at about 30% now

Bengaluru, which houses global and Indian IT giants, is set to overtake Delhi to become the second-highest contributor in the country’s direct tax collection, after Mumbai, an internal analysis of the Income-Tax Department showed. India’s technology capital has shown a high growth of 525 per cent in direct tax collection, comprising personal income tax and corporation tax, during the period 2007-0