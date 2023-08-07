Home / India News / Over 13,000 vacancies filled in central higher education institutions: MoE

Over 13,000 vacancies filled in central higher education institutions: MoE

Over 13,000 vacancies in Central Higher Education Institutions (CHEIs) have been filled in 10 months under the mission recruitment drive, Parliament was informed on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Over 13,000 vacancies in Central Higher Education Institutions (CHEIs) have been filled in 10 months under the mission recruitment drive, Parliament was informed on Monday.

The information was shared by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

"Occurring of vacancies and filling thereof is a continuous process. The vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation and additional requirements on account of enhanced student strength.

"Ministry of Education has directed all the CHEIs to fill up the vacancies in Mission Mode, including a special drive for reserved category posts. As on August 3, a total of 13371 vacancies have been filled up in the CHEIs under the Mission Recruitment drive, in a period of ten months only," he said.

The minister did not mention the number of remaining vacant positions.

The ministry informed Lok Sabha in February that over 14,600 faculty positions are vacant in central HEIs.

Also Read

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 291 posts

Visva Bharati Non-Teaching Recruitment 2023: All you need to know

NET to be minimum criteria for recruitment of assistant professors: UGC

Centre launches ULLAS mobile application to promote basic literacy

IIT Guwahati recruitment 2023: Everything you need to know about procedure

Crop losses reported in parts of Goa due to extreme rainfall, says minister

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

Assam to table bill to end polygamy within this fiscal year: Himanta Sarma

Madhya Pradesh: Eye on polls, BJP, Congress woo voters with poll promises

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Topics :Education ministryParliament

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story