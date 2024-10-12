Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Special trains to be run between Panvel and Nanded on Diwali, Chhath Puja



Train, Indian Railway
The bookings for trips of train No 07626 on special charges will open on October 14. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 11:34 PM IST
Central Railways will run 24 additional festival special trains between Panvel and Nanded to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals, an official press release stated.

As per the release, The details are as under: Train 07626 Bi-weekly Festival special will leave from Panvel at 2.30 pm every Tuesday and Thursday from October 22 to November 28 and arrive Hazur Sahib Nanded at 04.30 am next day. 12 services in total will be made

Train 07625 Bi-weekly Festival special will leave Hazur Sahib Nanded at 11 pm every Monday and Wednesday from October 21 to November 27 and arrive Panvel at 1:25 pm the next day. 12 services in total will be made, the press release stated.

These will be the halts for both the trains: Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Nagarsol, Rotegaon, Lasur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Partur, Selu, Manwat, Parbhani and Purna.

The composition of the trains will be 13 AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 1 Generator Car and 1 Pantry Car, the press release stated.

The bookings for trips of train No 07626 on special charges will open on October 14 at all computerized reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.


First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

