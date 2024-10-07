Rs 14,700 crore allocated for rail development in Madhya Pradesh: Vaishnaw

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said Rs 14,700 crore have been allocated for the development of railways in Madhya Pradesh.

The railway minister on Sunday virtually flagged off a train service from Jaura to Kailaras in Morena district of MP after the route was converted from narrow gauge to broad gauge.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MP assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar also showed green flags when the train departed from Jaura station.

"Rs 14700 crore have been allocated for the development of railways in MP. Right now, five Vande Bharat trains are running in Madhya Pradesh. In the last 10 years, 222 kilometres of new rail lines, 1,200 kilometres of multi-tracking and 707 kilometres of gauge conversion projects have been completed in MP," Vaishnaw said in his virtual address at the event.