Over 200 licences cancelled in Maharashtra for low-grade medicines: Zirwal

The licences of 176 retailers and 39 wholesalers have been cancelled across Maharashtra in the past year over substandard medicines, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal told the state assembly on Wednesday.
In a written reply to a question raised by BJP MLA Amit Satam and others, Zirwal said that samples of cough syrup and other medicines were sent for testing and analysis as part of a special campaign launched by the FDA.
Licences of 176 retailers and 39 wholesalers were cancelled. Further, 136 retailers and 93 wholesalers were inspected. Show-cause notices were issued, and licences were cancelled for selling substandard cough syrups, he said.
Zirwal said fake cough syrups were found in drug stores and companies during the FDA drive in October 2024. Doctors, clinical establishments and pharmacists were instructed not to prescribe or sell medicines containing propranolol, he said.
The FDA minister said 36 samples were tested at 10 locations across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur divisions, of which 34 were found to be substandard. These included medicines for hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis, heart disease and blood purification, he said.
Six samples of a specific brand of paediatric cough syrup in the state were also found to be of inferior quality.
According to Zirwal, some components were altered or combined, and the medicine was sold in the market under a new name. He said some fake and substandard medicines were supplied to government hospitals by unauthorised companies.
Drug testing and control work in many districts had been affected as 176 posts of drug inspectors were vacant, he said. Maharashtra has three testing laboratories in Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune.
Zirwal said 109 posts of drug inspectors will be filled through the Maharashtra Public Service Commission.
The minister said drug testing and control work is being carried out with the human resources available with the department, and efforts are being made to upgrade the laboratories in Nashik and Pune.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app