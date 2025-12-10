Home / India News / Delhi HC asks Centre why IndiGo flight chaos escalated into 'crisis'

Delhi HC asks Centre why IndiGo flight chaos escalated into 'crisis'

The high court said besides trouble and harassment caused to the stranded passengers, the question is of the losses caused to the economy

gavel
The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking directions to the Centre to provide support and refunds to passengers | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned the Central government as to why the situation that led to the cancellation of a number of flights by IndiGo precipitated, and termed it a crisis.

The high court said besides trouble and harassment caused to the stranded passengers, the question is of the losses caused to the country's economy.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela also asked how other airlines could take advantage of the crisis situation and charge hefty sums for tickets from the passengers.

The ticket which was available for Rs 5,000, the prices went up to Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000. If there was a crisis, how could other airlines be permitted to take advantage? How can it (ticket price) go up to Rs 35,000 and Rs 39,000? How could other airlines start charging," asked the bench, which heard the matter for more than one-and-a-half hours.

The bench directed that by January 22, the next date of hearing, if the inquiry initiated by a committee is complete, its report should be submitted to the court in a sealed cover.

"We appreciate the steps taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA but what bothers us is how such a situation was allowed to precipitate, leading to stranding of lakhs of passengers at airports across the country.

"This has not only caused trouble to the passengers but also affected the economy of the country as in the present day, fast movement of passengers is an important aspect to keep the economy moving," the bench said.

The court was informed by the counsel for the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that the statutory mechanism was totally in place and a show-cause notice was issued to Indigo, which apologised profusely.

The government's counsel also said the crisis precipitated on account of various non-compliances of the guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time, including flight duty hours of the crew members.

It said the unprecedented surge has been controlled and capped, which was never done before.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking directions to the Centre to provide support and refunds to passengers affected by the cancellation of hundreds of flights by IndiGo.

During the hearing, the bench expressed dissatisfaction over the manner in which the petition was filed without any research and documentation.

The counsel for IndiGo informed the court that the crisis occurred on account of multitude of factors, including unforeseen issues.

The court directed the airline to make arrangements for compensating the stranded passengers, not only for cancellation of flights but also for other troubles caused to them.

Since a committee has already been constituted where IndiGo will have an opportunity to put forth its case, we refrain from making any observation as to the reason for disruptions of flight operations of respondent No. 3 (airline).

While we have taken cognisance of the issue in public interest, we make it clear that the observations are aimed to ensure that best public interest is served both by the government and the airline (IndiGo)," the bench said.

The court also directed the authorities to ensure that the situation normalises soon and all airlines employ adequate number of pilots.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha begins discussion on electoral reforms

Blame govt, not just IndiGo for aviation crisis: CPI-M leader Rahim

Andhra CM calls for change in govt business rules to improve governance

Deepavali added to Unesco's heritage list, PM Modi hails global recognition

Goa CM Pramod Sawant holds high-level meet after nightclub fire kills 25

Topics :Delhi High CourtIndiGo Airlinesflights cancelled

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story