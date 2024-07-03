Over 31000 women went missing in Madhya Pradesh; 28 girls go missing daily

Over 31,000 women and girls went missing in Madhya Pradesh over the last three years, revealed official data. Out of the total missing, 28,857 women and 2,944 girls were reported missing in the state between 2021 and 2024.

The stats were revealed in the state assembly after the query was raised by Congress MLA and former Home Minister Bala Bachchan.

Every day, an average of 28 women and three children go missing in Madhya Pradesh. Despite this, only 724 cases were officially registered. A total of 676 women have gone missing in Ujjain in the last 34 months, but not a single case has been registered.

The same trend was observed in the Sagar district which reported the highest number of missing girls, i.e., 245 cases. In Indore, 2,384 cases are reported, which is the highest number in any district. Indore registered only 16 cases, although the missing cases in the region are 479 over a month.

Missing cases are highest in Madhya Pradesh

The number of missing children as well as women and girls in Madhya Pradesh is the highest among all the states in the country. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, presented by the Home Ministry in the parliament in July 2023, nearly 2 lakh women and girls went missing in Madhya Pradesh between 2019 and 2021.

No other states had witnessed such missing cases. In 2022, 32 children went missing every day out of which 24 were girls (75 per cent) as per the Right To Information (RTI) report gathered by the Child Rights and You (CRY) NGO.