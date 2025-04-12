Home / India News / Over 350 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to traffic congestion

Over 350 flights delayed at Delhi airport due to traffic congestion

Social media users shared pictures and videos of waiting passengers at the airport

chaos at Delhi airport
Passengers stranded at the Delhi airport (Photo:X/@prafullaketkar)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 3:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

More than 350 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Saturday due to traffic congestion.

Social media users shared pictures and videos of waiting passengers at the airport.

Operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were disrupted on Friday evening due to adverse weather conditions and as a spillover impact, operations have also been hit on Saturday.

"Flight operations at Delhi Airport are improving; however, a few flights are still impacted due to last night's weather conditions.

"Our on-ground teams and all stakeholders are working together to minimise any inconvenience to passengers," DIAL said in a post on X at 1407 hours.

As per data available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 350 flights have been delayed and the average delay for flight departures was over 40 minutes.

Also Read

Premium

Delhi Airport set for 'global hub' tag in 2 yrs: CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar

Over 15 flights diverted at Delhi airport due to adverse weather conditions

IGI airport aims 24 mn passengers annually, more global links: DIAL CEO

Delhi airport to start full body scanner trials in May, may cut wait time

Delhi airport's fee hike: Do other airports charge passengers similarly?

"Ongoing air traffic congestion in Delhi is causing flights to be held for takeoff and landing clearance. Due to the consequential impact, a few flights across the network are impacted too," IndiGo said in a post on X at 1332 hours.

Meanwhile, only three runways are operational at the airport now as one runway is closed for maintenance works.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Waqf won't be implemented in Bengal': Mamata amid clashes in Murshidabad

LG, Army chief pay tributes to JCO killed in gunfight with terrorists

Emissions could be making rainfall more acidic over past 3 decades: Study

EVMs in country absolutely safe, not being tampered with: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

LIVE News: 'Stampede-like situation' at Delhi airport's Terminal 3 after 50 flights delayed

Topics :Delhi airportflight delayIGI Airport

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story