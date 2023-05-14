Home / India News / Over 5,800 people from Manipur fled to Mizoram after violence: Officials

Over 5,800 people from Manipur fled to Mizoram after violence: Officials

5,800 people from Manipur have fled to Mizoram and taken shelter in different districts, following recent violent clashes between Meiteis and tribals in the neighbouring state, officials said

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Over 5,800 people from Manipur fled to Mizoram after violence: Officials

2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 10:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over 5,800 people from Manipur have fled to Mizoram and taken shelter in different districts, following the recent violent clashes between the Meiteis and tribals in the neighbouring state, officials said on Sunday.

A total of 5,822 people, belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo community, are lodged at temporary relief camps across six districts of Mizoram, they said.

Aizawl district currently has the highest number of such displaced people at 2021, followed by Kolasib (1,847) and Saitual (1,790), the officials said.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Lok Sabha member C Lalrosanga has endorsed the demand by Manipur tribal MLAs for a separate administration for tribals.

Claiming that tribal people can no longer exist under the Manipur government, 10 Kuki MLAs, including seven from the BJP, had on Friday urged the Centre to create a separate administration in the wake of the violent clashes.

The clashes had broken out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Also Read

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Shielding governance failure will not resolve Manipur's problems

Mizoram taking steps to evacuate people stranded in Manipur: Zoramthanga

Centre's approval required to introduce NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

There is no crisis in Manipur BJP, says CM; gives details of ministers

Manipur voilence: CM, leaders rush to Delhi to discuss prevailing situation

Pakistan braces for another tense day on Monday due to planned protest

Public accepted issues raised during 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra': Sachin Pilot

'This is not PM Modi's defeat', says Bommai after BJP loses in Karnataka

Nearly 30% of married Indian women face domestic violence, shows data

Topics :ManipurMizoram

First Published: May 14 2023 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story