Over 6,000 kids, 232 pregnant women living in Manipur's refugee camps: Govt

As many as 6,164 children aged between six months and six years, 2,638 adolescent girls, 232 pregnant women and 753 lactating mothers are residing in refugee camps in Manipur and they are linked to nearby anganwadi centres, the government informed Parliament on Friday. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on facilities provided to the women and children residing in Manipur's refugee camps, Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi provided an update on the support being extended to displaced individuals at such camps in the northeastern state. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to Devi, 6,164 children aged between six months and six years, 2,638 adolescent girls, 232 pregnant women and 753 lactating mothers are residing in these camps. These individuals are linked to 271 nearby anganwadi centres.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, aimed at supporting pregnant and lactating women, 103 women expecting their first child have been enrolled, the minister said.

Of them, 70 women have received the first installment of Rs 3,000 while 33 have received the second installment of Rs 2,000. Additionally, 53 women expecting a second-born baby girl have received Rs 6,000 each, the minister said.

Furthermore, 359 anganwadi workers (AWWs) and 268 anganwadi helpers (AWHs) are actively engaged at the relief camps, managing temporary anganwadi services to meet the needs of the displaced, she added.

The minister further said the Centre has approved a special assistance of Rs 400.42 crore for the displaced persons living in the relief camps, responding to a request from the Manipur government.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in Manipur after ethnic violence broke out between the Imphal valley-based Meiteis and the hills-based Kukis in May last year.