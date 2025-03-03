Delhi's battle air pollution: Fuel ban, smog guns and electric vehicles

In a bid to tackle Delhi’s severe air pollution crisis, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a series of stringent measures on Saturday. Starting March 31, vehicles older than 15 years will no longer be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps, marking a major move to curb vehicular emissions.

Sirsa stated that the newly formed BJP government is taking aggressive steps to combat pollution, focusing on vehicular restrictions, anti-smog initiatives, and transitioning to electric public transport.

Read: Delhi air quality today “We are installing gadgets at petrol pumps which will identify vehicles older than 15 years, and no fuel will be provided to them,” Sirsa said. He added that the Union Ministry of Petroleum will be informed to ensure smooth implementation of the policy.

Anti-smog guns in high-rises & commercial spaces

Beyond vehicular restrictions, Sirsa declared that all high-rise buildings, hotels, and commercial complexes in Delhi must install anti-smog guns to reduce pollution.

“There are some big hotels, office complexes, the Delhi airport, and major construction sites in the city. We are making it mandatory for all of them to immediately install anti-smog guns to control pollution. This requirement will extend to all high-rise buildings, hotels, and commercial complexes,” Sirsa told journalists.

Also Read

Electric buses to replace CNG fleet

The minister also revealed that nearly 90 per cent of Delhi’s public CNG buses will be phased out by December 2025 and replaced with electric buses, further reducing vehicular pollution.

Cloud seeding to bring artificial rain

Sirsa also revealed plans to seek central government approval for cloud seeding technology to induce artificial rain when pollution levels spike.

Political battle over pollution control

Delhi’s air pollution crisis was a major talking point during the 2025 assembly elections, fueling a heated political battle between the ruling BJP and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

While the BJP blamed AAP for failing to control stubble burning in Punjab, the AAP accused the Centre and BJP-ruled states of inaction. “Neither the central government, Haryana government, nor the Uttar Pradesh government are doing anything to control air pollution,” AAP leader Manish Sisodia had said in November last year.

[With agency inputs]