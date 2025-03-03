NHAI fines toll collectors for 'false' deductions - Check how to reclaim it

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has penalised toll collectors in at least 250 cases for wrongful deductions from FASTag wallets. For each violation, the highways authority’s toll management entity, the Indian Highway Management Company Limited (IHMCL), has imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh, according to a report by The Times of India.

According to the news report, because of this high fine, the number of such cases has dropped by almost 70 per cent. Now, IHMCL receives about 50 genuine complaints in a month, while nearly 30 crore FASTag transactions take place at toll plazas on the national highways.

Many users have shared on social media about wrong toll charges being deducted from their FASTag wallets. They have also filed complaints with IHMCL.

What is ‘false’ FASTag toll deduction?

The ‘false’ FASTag toll deduction happens when money is wrongly deducted from a vehicle owner’s FASTag account. This can happen because of various reasons including:

Wrong vehicle detection – The toll system mistakenly charges a vehicle even if it didn’t pass through the toll plaza or the toll operators mistakenly enter the vehicle number.

Double deduction – The system charges the same vehicle twice for a single trip.

Incorrect toll charge – The vehicle is charged a higher amount or for a different route.

Also Read

Deduction without passing the toll – The owner gets charged even when their vehicle hasn’t crossed any toll plaza.

These errors can happen due to technical glitches, incorrect tag readings, or system malfunctions. If this happens, users can file a complaint with IHMCL (Indian Highways Management Company Ltd) for a refund.

How to claim your refund after false FASTag deductions?

According to the report, a senior IHMCL official said, “Customers facing false deductions can file a complaint by calling 1033 or emailing falsededuction@ihmcl.com and each case is thoroughly investigated. And if the complaint of such deduction or incorrect manual transactions is established, chargebacks are issued to the customer immediately. Additionally, a Rs 1 lakh penalty is imposed on the toll operator responsible.”

How to report FASTag errors

Users should report any wrong FASTag deductions to their bank or service provider as soon as possible. Contact details can be found on the bank’s website or customer service channels. When filing a complaint, provide important details like the transaction ID, date and time of the issue, vehicle number, and any supporting documents.

Stay in touch with the bank or provider to ensure the issue is resolved quickly. Follow up regularly to check the progress of the complaint and any possible refunds. Keep an eye on your FASTag account for updates on the complaint and refund process. If a refund is approved, contact customer support to check its status and expected timeline.