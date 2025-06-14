Over 8.1 mn people benefited from CM health insurance scheme: TN govt

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said that over 8.1 million persons have benefited from the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Listing out various achievements in the 4-year old DMK rule headed by Chief Minister M K Stalin, an official release also pointed out that the country's second National Centre for Ageing has been set up here at an outlay of Rs 151 crore.

"Under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, 81,33,806 beneficiaries have benefited with an insurance amount of Rs 5,878.85 crore."

"Out of this, 25,80,867 beneficiaries have been treated in government hospitals at an insurance cost of Rs 2,750.28 crore," it added.