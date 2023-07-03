Home / India News / SC pulls up Delhi govt for not starting Delhi-Meerut rapid rail on time

SC pulls up Delhi govt for not starting Delhi-Meerut rapid rail on time

The SC criticised the Delhi government for having funds for advertising the project but not ensuring smooth transport

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) criticised the Delhi government for not starting the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) project on time after the Delhi government claimed it did not have sufficient funds for the project.
The SC, led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, questioned why the government had money for advertisements but not for a project that would make transportation smoother.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, it asked, "If you have money for advertisements, why can't you allocate funds for a project that ensures smooth transport?"
SC has now ordered the Delhi government to provide a detailed report of its expenses on advertisements for the RRTS over the past three financial years.

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS is a semi-high-speed regional rail service RAPIDX that will significantly bring down the travel time between Delhi and Meerut.
In 2019-20, the Centre had allocated Rs 824 crore for the country's first RRTS. These three lines had received priority including Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS. The other two were Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat.

A 17-km-long priority stretch of RAPIDX was recently completed and is expected to begin operations this month. The portion will have five stations: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.
To meet the deadline of completing the line by 2027, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had approved the allotment of 297 sqm of land at Jangpura for the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project, on July 1 as it was critical for the implementation of the RRTS and had been "pending for the last two years."

Also Read

What is the Regional Rapid Transit System? Everything you need to know

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: Section from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot starts this month

TMS Ep352: HUL Q3 results, China's population woes, markets, RRTS

To maximise efficiency, RapidX will move cargo during non-peak hours

Titagarh Rail gets LoA for Rs 857-crore order from GMRC; stock rallies 5%

Need to ensure our interest is best served: Jaishankar on Ind-Russia trade

Karnataka govt forms SIT to probe Bitcoin scam surfaced during BJP regime

States must focus on transparency with regard to finances: NITI Aayog CEO

India starts safeguard probe against sudden, sharp jump in met coke imports

UK international trade minister to unveil new initiatives in Kolkata

Topics :Delhi governmentMeerutDelhiBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story