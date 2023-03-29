Home / India News / Cyber incidents up 3.5x since 2019, nearly 4,000 a day in 2022

Cyber incidents up 3.5x since 2019, nearly 4,000 a day in 2022

In 2022, cyber attacks on government agencies more than doubled to nearly 200,000

Business Standard | New Delhi
Premium
Cyber incidents up 3.5x since 2019, nearly 4,000 a day in 2022

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 12:50 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nearly 4,000 cyber incidents a day were recorded in India in 2022. Overall cybersecurity incidents are rising in the country, with as many as 1.4 million incidents being reported in Calendar 2022 (cha

Topics :cybersecurityIndian companies

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Also Read

Google has trained 40,000 people in cybersecurity so far: Vice President

How can you protect your bank account from cyber attacks?

After AIIMS, top medical body ICMR's servers under cyber attack: Report

Mondelez Intl expands multi-year cybersecurity contract with HCLTech

Govt may extend deadline for Cert-In cyber rules by 3 months to help MSMEs

BIS framing quality standards for yoga equipment amid rising popularity

HC issues summons to Uddhav, Aditya Thackeray, Raut on defamation plea

Palaniswami takes full control of AIADMK, Panneerselvam loses legal battle

High ammonia levels in Yamuna to hit water supply in parts of Delhi

Toll on Mumbai-Pune Expressway to be increased by 18% from April 1

Next Story