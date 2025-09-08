Home / India News / Overseas trip fruitful, 10 new companies to invest in TN: CM Stalin

Overseas trip fruitful, 10 new companies to invest in TN: CM Stalin

Stalin said the vibrant industrial climate has encouraged the 17 firms to go on an expansion in Tamil Nadu, deciding against migrating to other states

MK Stalin, Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:55 AM IST
Ten new companies have come forward for collaborative ventures with Tamil Nadu, reposing trust on the state, while 17 other firms have decided to expand their ventures, Chief Minister M K Stalin informed on Monday.

The Chief Minister, who was accorded a warm reception by state ministers and officials at the airport here upon his arrival from Germany and the UK, said the opposition parties were unable to tolerate his trip as he has ensured hefty investments for the state.

"My one-week trip to Germany and UK was satisfying and it was a victorious trip leading to attracting Rs 15,516 crore investment that would provide jobs to 17,613 people. Totally, 33 MoUs were signed. My foreign trip has been a huge success," he told reporters immediately upon his arrival here.

Stalin said the vibrant industrial climate has encouraged the 17 firms to go on an expansion in Tamil Nadu, deciding against migrating to other states.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

