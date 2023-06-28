Home / India News / Padma awards recommendations, nominations to be accepted till Sep 15: MHA

Padma awards recommendations, nominations to be accepted till Sep 15: MHA

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kumar Mangalam Birla receiving Padma Award (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 7:01 PM IST
The online process for nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards 2024 are underway and the last date is September 15.

Asking general public to send their nominations and recommendations for the awards, the Union Home Ministry said it will be received online only on the Rashtriya Puruskar Portal (https://awards.gov.in ), according to an official release.

The Padma awards -- Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri -- are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.

Instituted in 1954, these awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The award seeks to recognise 'work of distinction' and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines, such as, Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists are not eligible for Padma awards.

The Modi government is committed to transform Padma awards into "People's Padma", the release said.

All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations and recommendations, including self nomination, it said.

Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society.

The nominations and recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the above said Portal, including a citation in narrative form (maximum 800 words), clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements and service of the person recommended in her and his respective field and discipline.

Further details in this regard are also available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of Ministry of Home Affairs (https://mha.gov.in) and on Padma awards Portal ((https://padmaawards.gov.in).

The statutes and rules relating to these awards are available on the website with the link https://padmaawards.gov.in/AboutAwards.aspx

Padma Vibhushan, the country's second highest civilian award, is given for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order; and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.

Many of the awardees are unsung heroes who have been silently working for the betterment of society and people, and whom the Narendra Modi government has been honouring ever since it came to power in 2014, officials said.

Topics :Padma awardsPadma award listMHA

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 7:01 PM IST

