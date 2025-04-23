Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 07:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pahalgam attack: Rahul speaks with HM, J&K CM; says victims deserve justice

Pahalgam attack: Rahul speaks with HM, J&K CM; says victims deserve justice

Congress on Tuesday had asked the government to take accountability for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir instead of making "hollow claims" on the situation being normal in the Union Territory

Gandhi asserted the families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he had spoken with Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Congress' J&K unit president Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack to get an update on the situation.

Gandhi asserted the families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support.

"Spoke with HM Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdullah, and J&K PCC President Tariq Karra about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. Received an update on the situation," the former Congress chief said in a post on X.

The families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support, he said.

 

The Congress on Tuesday had asked the government to take accountability for the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir instead of making "hollow claims" on the situation being normal in the Union Territory, and demanded that an all-party meeting be called to take political parties into confidence.

The opposition party denounced the terror attack as a blot on humanity and said it should not go "unanswered effectively".

Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others, according to officials.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gandhi had said the news of tourists being killed and injured in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pahalgam was extremely condemnable and heartbreaking.

"I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

"The whole country is united against terrorism. Instead of making hollow claims on the situation being normal in Jammu and Kashmir, the government should now take accountability and take concrete steps so that such barbaric incidents do not happen in the future and innocent Indians do not lose their lives like this," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

