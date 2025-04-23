Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 09:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / IB officer, newlywed Navy lieutenant among 26 killed in Pahalgam attack

IB officer, newlywed Navy lieutenant among 26 killed in Pahalgam attack

Gunshots shattered the calm of Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam as terrorists opened fire on unsuspecting tourists

Baramulla, Army

Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the area of Baisaran, Pahalgam in Anantnag district to catch the perpetrators (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and a naval officer were among the 26 people killed in the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 22. The area, also called ‘Mini Switzerland’, echoed with gunshots followed by cries for help and anguish as the terrorist attack unfolded.
 
Manish Ranjan, an IB officer and a native of Bihar, was shot dead in front of his wife and children in the Baisaran Valley. Ranjan was posted in the ministerial section of the IB's Hyderabad office.

Newlywed Navy officer shot dead

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Haryana, was also among those killed. Narwal had recently tied the knot on April 16 and was on leave for a short vacation in Kashmir.
 
 
Defence officials confirmed that Narwal, who was posted in Kochi, had joined the Navy two years ago.
 
“Vinay was married four days ago. Everyone was happy. We have received the information that he was killed by terrorists and died on the spot. He was an officer in the Navy," Naresh Bansal, a neighbour, told news agency ANI.

Also Read

PM Modi, Doval, Jaishankar

PM Modi meets NSA Doval, Jaishankar following Pahalgam terror attack

Rahul Gandhi

Pahalgam attack: Rahul speaks with HM, J&K CM; says victims deserve justice

PM Modi and Saudi Crown Prince

PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold talks, condemn terror attack in Pahalgam

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Sitharaman cuts short US, Peru visit after Pahalgam terror attack

Army, Soilder, Kathua

Pahalgam terror attack: Security tightened in Jammu amid bandh, protests

Nationwide outrage over the attack

The Pahalgam incident has sparked outrage across the country. Several opposition leaders and chief ministers strongly condemned the attack.
 
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock and described the act as ‘heinous’. He stated that such acts of cowardice cannot shake the spirit and resilience of the Indian people.
 
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also condemned the attack, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.
 
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah about the situation on ground.
 
US President Donald Trump led the world leaders in condemning the attack. Trump described the terror Pahalgam attack as "deeply disturbing", adding that the US stands strongly with India against terrorism.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: "Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism. We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all (sic)!”

J&K residents stage candlelight marches

In Jammu and Kashmir, locals held candlelight marches in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch, Kupwara and the Khod village of Akhnoor.

PM Modi cuts short Saudi visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to India on the morning of April 23. He assured the nation that those behind this violent act would not be spared.
 
Meanwhile, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a search operation in the area of Baisaran, Pahalgam in Anantnag district to catch the perpetrators.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

More From This Section

hot, summer, heat, heat waves

Delhi braces for warmer days as mercury set to rise, AQI turns 'poor'

Eknath Shinde, Eknath

5 tourists from Maharashtra killed in Pahalgam attack: Eknath Shinde

Flight, plane, Airplane

Air India, IndiGo to operate additional flights from Srinagar today

Kapil Sibal, Sibal, Kapil

Kapil Sibal hits back at VP Dhankhar, says Constitution is supreme

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Hindi no longer mandatory in Maharashtra schools after public backlash

Topics : Indian Navy Narendra Modi Amit Shah Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon