PM Modi meets NSA Doval, Jaishankar following Pahalgam terror attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday morning at the airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting, officials said.
Terrorists struck a prime tourist location of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people and injuring several others, according to officials.
The 26 dead included two foreigners - from the UAE and Nepal - and two locals, officials said.
Modi cut short his trip to Saudia Arabia to return, while Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Jammu and Kashmir to spearhead the security measures following the most gruesome attack targeting tourists in the valley in a long spell of time.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)