'Papers of 17 out of 19 recruitment exams leaked in Raj during Cong rule'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday claimed that question papers of 17 out of 19 recruitment exams were leaked in the state during the Congress government's rule, "pushing youths into the depths of despair".

As soon as the BJP formed government in the state, a special investigation team (SIT) was formed to investigate paper leak cases that took concrete action in the matter and arrested 108 accused, he said.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of the Rajpurohit Global Center of Excellence (Rajpurohit Hostel) here, the chief minister said, "During the tenure of the previous government, 17 out of 19 papers were leaked."



Targeting the Congress, he alleged that the previous government had "pushed our youth power into the depths of despair". The morale of hard-working and honest students was broken due to the incidents of paper leak, Sharma claimed.

"Around 108 people have been arrested in paper leak cases. These are the people who shattered the dreams of the youth," he said and asserted that those who break the dreams of the youth will not be spared.

The Rajasthan chief minister said recruitments for around 70,000 posts are being made this year.

To guide the youths in building their careers in the private sector, Yuva Saathi centres are being established at all divisional headquarters of the state, Sharma said.

Prioritising the welfare of the country's youths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the National Education Policy 2020 to make the education system employment-oriented and the young people capable of facing the challenges of the 21st century, the Rajasthan chief minister said.

In Chittorgarh, BJP state president C P Joshi alleged that the Congress did not undertake any development work in Rajasthan during its rule.

"The previous Congress government did not do any work of public interest for five years. They did something a few months before the elections, and even in that they made people stand in a queue and made them feel that we are giving you something," the Chittorgarh MP alleged.

But as soon as the BJP formed government, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took many public welfare decisions, he said and asserted that a history of development would be created under the BJP's double-engine government.