Parliament passes bill to replace century-old sea cargo carriage law

Parliament on Wednesday passed The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2025, amid Opposition protests and sloganeering over the Special Intensive Revision issue.

A brief debate was held on the Bill amid protests. Several Opposition MPs who stood up to participate in the debate on the Bill, demanded a discussion on SIR.

Chair Bhubaneshwar Kalita, however, said anything unrelated to the Bill will not go on record.

Moving the Bill, Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the Bill intends to replace 100 years old, pre-independence Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925.

The Act establishes the responsibilities, liabilities, rights, and immunities in case of goods carried from a port in India to another port in the country or any other in the world, and is in conformance with the International Convention for the Unification of Certain Rules of Law relating to Bills of Lading of August 1924 (Hague Rules) and subsequent amendments to it. The Bill retains all provisions of the Act. According to a government statement, the bill simplifies the language and structure, making the law more accessible to stakeholders, particularly Indian exporters, importers, and shipping professionals. While retaining the substantive legal framework, the bill aligns it with contemporary drafting practices, reducing ambiguities and minimising the risk of potential litigation.