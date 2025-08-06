Home / India News / Parliament passes bill to replace century-old sea cargo carriage law

Parliament passes bill to replace century-old sea cargo carriage law

A brief debate was held on the Bill amid protests. Several Opposition MPs who stood up to participate in the debate on the Bill, demanded a discussion on SIR

Parliament, New Parliament
Moving the Bill, Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the Bill intends to replace 100 years old, pre-independence Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Parliament on Wednesday passed The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill 2025, amid Opposition protests and sloganeering over the Special Intensive Revision issue.

A brief debate was held on the Bill amid protests. Several Opposition MPs who stood up to participate in the debate on the Bill, demanded a discussion on SIR.

Chair Bhubaneshwar Kalita, however, said anything unrelated to the Bill will not go on record.

Moving the Bill, Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said the Bill intends to replace 100 years old, pre-independence Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925.

The Act establishes the responsibilities, liabilities, rights, and immunities in case of goods carried from a port in India to another port in the country or any other in the world, and is in conformance with the International Convention for the Unification of Certain Rules of Law relating to Bills of Lading of August 1924 (Hague Rules) and subsequent amendments to it.

The Bill retains all provisions of the Act.

According to a government statement, the bill simplifies the language and structure, making the law more accessible to stakeholders, particularly Indian exporters, importers, and shipping professionals.

While retaining the substantive legal framework, the bill aligns it with contemporary drafting practices, reducing ambiguities and minimising the risk of potential litigation.

The bill empowers the government allowing India to swiftly adapt to evolving international maritime conventions. It also ensures transparency and accountability by providing for parliamentary oversight of executive notifications.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trade talks with India to begin soon: Philippines President Marcos

SC upholds rape conviction, says parental abuse shatters family trust

BCCI kept out of RTI as amended sports bill targets funded bodies

Phones in pocket, laptops on lap linked to male infertility: Study

Can use names, photos of CMs in welfares schemes; SC rules in DMK's favour

Topics :ParliamentMonsoon session of Parliament

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story