Parliament security breach case: Sixth accused Mahesh Kumawat arrested

He was a member of the now deleted Bhagat Singh Fan Club page created by the accused

Two men hurled gas-emitting objects in Lok Sabha (Photo: X/@DrSenthil_MDRD)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
The Delhi Police has arrested one more person in connection with Parliament Security Breach case, an officer said on Saturday.

Mahesh Kumawat had come on his own to a police station along with Lalit Jha Thursday night and both were handed over to the Special Cell, the officer said. He was being interrogated since then.

He was a member of the now deleted Bhagat Singh Fan Club page created by the accused, the person said.

Kumawat has been arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy, the officer said.

Topics :Parliament winter sessionParliament attacksParliament

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 5:12 PM IST

