Home / India News / Parliament security breach: Delhi Police recover pieces of burnt phone

Parliament security breach: Delhi Police recover pieces of burnt phone

Police have added IPC sections related to destruction of evidence to the FIR against the accused

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday took Jha to Rajasthan's Nagaur where he stayed with the help of accused Mahesh Kumawat, officials said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 2:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Four days after the Parliament's security was breached, the Delhi Police has recovered fragments of some broken and burnt mobile phones from Rajasthan's Nagaur, an official said on Sunday.

Police have added IPC sections related to destruction of evidence to the FIR against the accused.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

An officer privy to the investigations said a few pieces of mobile phones have been recovered on Saturday on the instance of Lalit Jha, who was among six arrested by the police in connection to the case.

A team of Delhi Police's Special Cell on Saturday took Jha to Rajasthan's Nagaur where he stayed with the help of accused Mahesh Kumawat, officials said.

Sources said that the Delhi Police has decided to add more IPC sections, including Section 201 (destruction of evidence/disappearance of evidence) in the FIR registered on December 13. Police have filed terrorism charges under the stringent UAPA against the accused.

Police officials said Jha and Kumawat intentionally destroyed the mobile phones to hide technical evidence related to the case.

The Delhi Police have arrested six persons so far Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat for their alleged involvement in the Parliament security breach case.

Two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Around the same time, two others Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi released coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside the Parliament premises.

Jha, who was present outside the gate, had recorded the act on his mobile phone. After uploading it on social media and sharing it with his friends, he went to Nagaur in Rajasthan. Kumawat and accused Kailash, who are cousins, allegedly arranged his stay there.

Later Jha and Kumawat came to Delhi and surrendered to the police.

Also Read

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

'No further interest on penal charges': RBI issues new guidelines for loans

Lenders can impose penalty on defaults only as 'penal charges': RBI

Who is Lalit Mohan Jha, the 'mastermind' behind Parliament security breach?

Congress seeks answers from govt on 'serious security breach' in Parliament

Construction of proposed mosque in Ayodhya likely to begin in May

Surat Diamond Bourse symbol of strength, determination of new India: PM

Hardeep Singh Puri visiting Kuwait to pay condolences over demise of Emir

Delhi riots: Court dismisses Tahir Hussain's plea seeking stay on PMLA case

Central team's appreciation endorsement of DMK regime's solid work: Stalin

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi PoliceParliamentIndian Penal Code

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 2:22 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

NCLAT refuses to stay Zee-Sony merger, case now to be heard in January

Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,500 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

Technology News

Google reportedly working on Pixel-exclusive AI assistant 'Pixie': Details

Intel unveils AI experience-focused Core Ultra mobile chips: Details here

India News

Bhajan Lal Sharma to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister today in Jaipur

Parl security breach: 2 more nabbed, 6 teams formed to lead investigation

Economy News

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Crypto adoption high in India, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

Next Story