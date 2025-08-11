Home / India News / Parliamentary panel questions accuracy of data in Jal Jeevan Mission system

Parliamentary panel questions accuracy of data in Jal Jeevan Mission system

It warned that without reliable data, assessing ground realities and plugging gaps in rural water supply would remain difficult

Parliament monsoon session 2025, INDIA bloc Parliament strategy, Operation Sindoor debate, Trump India Pakistan ceasefire claim, electoral roll Bihar SIR, Income Tax Bill 2025, impeachment Justice Yashwant Varma, Modi Parliament statement, bills in m
The report also criticised the quality of public infrastructure restoration after pipeline works, calling it "substandard in many States/UTs" and urging better coordination among state departments, contractors and local elected representatives.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 6:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A parliamentary standing committee has flagged concerns over the authenticity of data being fed into the Jal Jeevan Mission's (JJM's) Integrated Management Information System (IMIS), recommending that the Centre institute checks to verify figures uploaded by states.

It warned that without reliable data, assessing ground realities and plugging gaps in rural water supply would remain difficult.

"Being aware of the fact that actual veracity of uploaded information is essential for realising the actual ground situation and filling the visible gaps, the Committee reiterate its recommendation that the Department makes sincere efforts to ensure the authenticity of the data being fed on the IMIS," the Standing Committee on Water Resources said.

In its sixth report on the Ministry of Jal Shakti's 2024-25 Demands for Grants, tabled in Parliament on Monday, the Committee said actual verification of state-uploaded figures was "essential for realising the actual ground situation" and reiterated that the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation should make "sincere efforts to ensure the authenticity of the data".

The panel's scrutiny comes amid broader concerns over the slow pace of Har Ghar Jal coverage.

Only 11 states and Union Territories (UTs) have achieved full household tap water connections since JJM's launch in 2019, and six major states of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Rajasthan are performing below the national average.

The government has extended the deadline for providing 100 per cent tap water coverage by 2028. The initial deadline was 2024.

Water quality issues persist in more than 12,000 rural habitations, with contaminants including iron, nitrate, salinity and heavy metals.

While community purification plants have addressed arsenic and fluoride contamination, the committee noted there is still no time-bound plan to provide a piped supply from safe sources in areas with other pollutants. It called piped water "the only solution" and urged a nationwide awareness drive on contamination hazards involving local authorities, civil society groups and NGOs.

The report also criticised the quality of public infrastructure restoration after pipeline works, calling it "substandard in many States/UTs" and urging better coordination among state departments, contractors and local elected representatives.

Operations and maintenance (O&M) planning also remains patchy, with only 20 states having notified comprehensive O&M policies by mid-2025.

The committee suggested linking central grants to policy adoption to ensure the sustainability of rural water systems.

On sanitation, it urged the government to review the Rs 12,000 incentive for building household toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), noting it has not been revised since 2014 despite rising construction costs.

The panel also pointed to budgetary constraints, noting that the JJM's 2024-25 allocation of Rs 70,162 crore was far short of Rs 1 lakh crore sought by the department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Parliament passes Merchant Shipping Bill 2025 amid Opposition protests

Govt targets 50 countries including West Asia, Africa to boost exports

SC crackdown on stray dog menace: How other nations tackled the problem

India records normal monsoon rainfall but distribution varies across states

LIVE: LS passes Income-Tax (No 2) Bill and Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill

Topics :Jal Jeevan MissionGovernmentcentral governmentParliament

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story