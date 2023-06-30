Home / India News / Parliamentary Standing Committee to discuss UCC on July 3: Sushil Modi

Parliamentary Standing Committee to discuss UCC on July 3: Sushil Modi

Till Tuesday evening, the law panel had received nearly 8.5 lakh responses on its public notice

Press Trust of India Patna
Sushil Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior BJP leader and head of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, Sushil Modi on Friday said the panel will seek the views of all stakeholders on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in its meeting on July 3.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Modi said that the meeting of the committee is non-political as the panel has members from all political parties.

"We will discuss the Law Commission's report on the UCC on July 3. If required, we will call another meeting to discuss the matter further. The committee is completely neutral," he said.

Members of the committee have been informed that their inputs on UCC will be sought and considered during the July 3 meeting.

According to the schedule of the standing committee, the panel will hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the law ministry on a public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on June 14, 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code under the subject 'Review of Personal Laws'.

Till Tuesday evening, the law panel had received nearly 8.5 lakh responses on its public notice.

UCC refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption, among others, of all citizens.

"In more than a dozen cases, the Supreme Court has said that the UCC should be implemented as soon as possible. The court has repeated this time and again," Modi said.

"I don't understand why the same age for marriage can't be fixed for all. It is being propagated that the UCC will affect religious customs and rituals. If criminal law is the same for all people in the country, then why can't civil law be that way?" Modi said.

The prime minister had on Tuesday made a fresh pitch for UCC at a rally in Bhopal, evoking criticism from the opposition, which has claimed it was "polarisation" tactics.

Reports suggest that the NDA government at the Centre may introduce a bill on implementing the UCC during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, set to begin in the third week of July.

Also Read

90% UCC draft complete, panel to submit proposal by June 30: Uttarakhand CM

Framing UCC for U'khand will strengthen social fabric, says ex-SC judge

Law Commission considering to work on UCC issue: Ex-Justice Ranjana Desai

Uniform Civil Code: Third prong in BJP's three-point core agenda

All states in country should implement Uniform Civil Code: U'khand CM Dhami

India's first domestically built 700 MW nuke reactor starts ops in Gujarat

CRS report on Odisha train accident won't be made public: Railways

Six years of GST: CERT-In rules to plug security gaps at govt offices

Govt to develop National Maritime Heritage Complex in Guj for Rs 4,500 cr

NALSA has important role to play in ensuring equality to all: Law minister

Topics :Uniform Civil CodeSushil ModiParliament

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story