What is Pax Silica, the US-led AI supply chain bloc India joined today?

India on Friday formally joined the US-led ‘Pax Silica’ initiative by signing a declaration at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The framework focuses on building secure and resilient supply chains for critical minerals and artificial intelligence technologies.

The declaration was signed by Union Minister for Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg.

India’s entry into Pax Silica comes after the two countries announced an interim trade deal last month, which reduced tariffs on Indian imports from 25 per cent to 18 per cent. The latest move signals growing cooperation between the two nations in technology security, supply chains and next-generation industries such as artificial intelligence.

What is Pax Silica? Pax Silica is a US-led global initiative aimed at securing supply chains linked to artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. It brings together trusted partner nations to ensure steady access to key resources such as critical minerals, semiconductors, energy, AI infrastructure, manufacturing systems and logistics networks. The goal is to create a safe and reliable technology ecosystem where supply chains are not controlled by hostile or risky players. The initiative focuses on strengthening cooperation among friendly countries to support future AI-driven industries.

Why Pax Silica matters The programme is designed to reduce excessive dependence on any single country for essential technologies. It also aims to identify supply-chain risks, encourage joint investments and protect sensitive technology systems using trusted digital networks. Another key objective is to connect countries that host major technology companies and resources needed for AI development. In the long term, the initiative seeks to create a stable economic framework that promotes innovation, shared growth and secure access to strategic materials. India's entry into the bloc India's inclusion marks a shift, as it was not part of the original group when Pax Silica was launched in December last year at a summit in Washington. Partner nations initially included Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, South Korea, Singapore, the UAE and the UK.